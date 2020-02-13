NC police trying to find man who pepper-sprayed pharmacy employees during armed robbery

The suspect in a robbery of a Charlotte pharmacy on Jan. 20. (Courtesy of Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD via WBTV, Feb. 12, 2020)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed a pharmacy in southeast Charlotte at gunpoint and sprayed several employees with pepper spray in late January.

The robbery happened just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Kaitlyn’s Pharmacy on S. Tryon Street, just south of Sandy Porter Road. Police say the man went into the pharmacy with a handgun and stole prescription medication.

Officials said he also sprayed several employees with pepper spray during the robbery.

Before the robbery, CMPD says, surveillance video shows the robber standing in the parking lot watching people go in and out of other nearby businesses. He then pulls a mask over his face and goes into Kaitlyn’s Pharmacy.

The robber is described as a thin white male standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10. He was wearing dark jogging pants, a black and gray fleece jacket, dark-colored shoes, a black mask, and white gloves.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the case should immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

