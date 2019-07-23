NC police wait downstream for suspect trying to swim to freedom

LAKE LURE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A wanted Tiki bar cook tried to flee authorities by swimming away in a North Carolina river, but was caught by officers waiting downstream.

A Lake Lure Police statement says 38-year-old Jesse Lee Boyd was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on warrants accusing him of forgery or counterfeiting in Iowa.

Investigators said they made a plan over the weekend to arrest him at the management office of the Geneva Riverside Tiki Bar. But they say Boyd was warned as he walked to the office and fled on foot before dashing into the Rocky Broad River.

Officers positioned themselves downstream along the banks, and Boyd eventually gave himself up.

Boyd was arrested and taken to the Rutherford County Detention Center where he was booked on multiple felony charges, 18 felony warrants from Des Moines, Iowa for forgery/counterfeiting, and other felony warrants from the U.S. Marshals Office for detainer/fugitive-dangerous drugs, according to police.

Boyd was given a $250,000 secured bond. A police statement Monday said department officials didn’t know if Boyd has an attorney.

