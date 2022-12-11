GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is getting reports of counterfeit money being used at local businesses.

The police department said officers are looking for two people who are being accused of using fake bills at a local Ulta store.

“Not only did they walk away with hundreds of dollars of cosmetics, but they ‘paid’ for it solely with counterfeit bills,” police said in a news release, also praising Ulta for having good quality photos.

Officials said counterfeit cash is constantly in circulation.

They also said counterfeit money does not just appear as $100 bills — there has been a spike in fake $20 bills recently.

Photo courtesy: Greenville Police Department

Photo courtesy: Greenville Police Department

Photo courtesy: Greenville Police Department

One warning sign could be if someone pays for goods using a fresh stack of bills.

The serial numbers, texture, watermarks, and color shifting of bills should also be monitored.