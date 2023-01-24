FOREST CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a town in the North Carolina mountains are warning the public about razor blades placed in the handles of gas pumps.

On Tuesday afternoon, Forest City police issued an advisory about the problem, which has also been seen in Rutherford County.

Police said there were “multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles in Forest City and surrounding areas.”

In the advisory about the issue, police also shared a photo of razor blades set in the handle of a gas pump.

Police said they are working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture to investigate the issue. Forest City is located about 65 miles west of Charlotte.

“In the meantime, please be aware of your surroundings while pumping gas and always check before grabbing the gas pump handle,” police said in the community advisory.