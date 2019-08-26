NC policeman resigns, faces prostitution charge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Greensboro police are investigating a veteran officer after he was recently charged with a crime.

The Greensboro Police Department confirms Jesse Michael Hillis was charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Hillis was charged on August 22, which is three days after he resigned on August 19, according to police.

The address of the incident is a gas station at 2906 S. Elm-Eugene St. It’s about two minutes from the Greensboro police station in that area. There’s also a fire station and the Water Resource Department in the building.

Hillis joined the force in January 2006.

Sarah Marie Parada was charged on August 23, with prostitution in connection to the crime.

