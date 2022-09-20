RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The top Republican in the state Senate on Tuesday criticized a proposal by hospitals related to Medicaid expansion as not being “serious,” as lawmakers came back to Raleigh with no agreement on a final bill.

“It looked to me like it was more to deal with public relations than a substantive or serious proposal to get something worked out,” said Republican Senate leader Phil Berger. “In my opinion, it is not a serious proposal.”

The issue has been unresolved since lawmakers left Raleigh in early July.

The Senate passed a bill to expand Medicaid coverage to about 600,000 lower-income people after leaders in the chamber opposed the idea for years. They also want a series of other changes, including to laws known as certificate of need (CON), with the goal of increasing competition for hospitals.

On Friday, the North Carolina Healthcare Association sent a proposal to the Governor and Republicans in the General Assembly.

In that proposal, the NCHA said it would agree to certificate of need changes involving ambulatory surgery centers, which they said would lead to a loss in revenue of about $700 million for hospitals in the state.

“It looks to me like it’s more designed to further entrench the monopolies that the hospitals have,” said Berger. “We did say that at least they have indicated some willingness to move.”

The NCHA released a statement Tuesday in response to Sen. Berger’s comments:

“NCHA has made a serious and fair proposal in which any provider could open an ASC in the exempt counties, as long as they have three specialties and can meet the recommended patient safety and quality standards. As elected lawmakers continue to deliberate on this issue, they may want to consider that recent statewide polling shows that a majority of voters support expansion, which the healthcare association strongly supports, too. The General Assembly was interested in getting input from hospitals and health systems and we have provided it. The next steps are now up to them.”

North Carolina Health and Human Services Sec. Kody Kinsley recently wrote legislators and hospital executives, urging them to reach a compromise this month in order to have time to implement the program by the end of the year and begin drawing down federal money. He said the state is poised to receive about $521 million per month.

“We don’t have any time to lose,” said Gov. Roy Cooper (D). “Whatever it takes, we have to be all-in on this.”

A new poll released this week by CBS 17 in partnership with Emerson College and The Hill found a majority of North Carolina voters support Medicaid expansion.

Among them, 57 percent say they back the state taking that step compared to 18 percent who are opposed. The remaining 26 percent are neutral.

Republicans in the state House of Representatives have proposed waiting until December to take a vote in an effort to allow the state to negotiate an agreement with the federal government first. House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) has said some in his caucus remain opposed to the idea, concerned about the long-term financial implications.

Cooper on Tuesday urged Sen. Berger to submit a counter-proposal to the NCHA.

“I’m not going to get into going back and forth in the press on those specifics,” said Berger. “Obviously, we passed a bill back in the spring. I was ready to go forward then. Sooner would be better.”