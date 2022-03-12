OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — A power outage was affecting all of Hatteras Village on the Outer Banks early Saturday afternoon.

According to officials from Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative just before 11:50 a.m. Saturday, the power outage is affecting all of the village.

High winds hit the coast and areas of North Carolina Saturday.

Minutes later, officials said the power outage was also affecting the area of Tuna Terrace in Avon which was caused by a broken distribution pole.

Crews were on the scene to replace the pole. Power was later restored.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office, says from Ramp 25, which is south of Pea Island, is experiencing soundside flooding from 4 inches to 1.5 feet of water, however some areas are passable.



The highest water was in the Camp Hatteras area which is impassable.