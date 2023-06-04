RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One lucky ticket that was purchased in North Carolina for Saturday’s Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers, winning the $1 million prize.

The lucky ticket holder purchased the $2 ticket from a Circle K in Cleaveland County.

Another lucky ticket holder in California also won on Saturday.

The $1 million wins were the largest nationally in the drawing.

The odds of matching the numbers on all five white balls is 1 in 11.6 million, according to stats from the NC Education Lottery.

Two other wins occurred with tickets purchased in North Carolina, both in Beaufort County using Online Play. Those matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball winning $50,000.

All winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

Since no one won Saturday’s jackpot, the new jackpot for Monday’s drawing will climb to $269 million.