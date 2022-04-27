RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Financial experts say if you hit Wednesday’s Powerball $454 million jackpot, you’ll have some tough decisions to make if you want to spend that money wisely.

Brian Carr with Capital Financial Solutions tells CBS 17 that lottery winner should immediately sit down and plan out how they want to spend their money.

“If they have charitable interests or want to take care of family members, you start to outline that framework for them so they can quantify how much is it going to cost,” Carr said.

Remember you do have to pay taxes on those earnings. It’s not just free money. Whether you’re talking with a financial advisor or someone you trust, Carr advises to prepare yourself for some tough conversations to ensure you’re making good decisions with your money.

“You don’t want to wake up six, seven years later, like so many people do who come into money and all of a sudden, that wealth is gone,” Carr said.