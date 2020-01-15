NC pregnant teen beaten, robbed of $40; search on for 4 attackers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A pregnant teenager was beaten and robbed in the University City area over the weekend at the intersection of North Tryon and Stetson Drive near the University City Boulevard light rail station.

Thankfully the 19-year-old is OK and the baby is healthy as well. But police are still looking for the four people who attacked her.

The teenager told WBTV that she was one her way home on Sunday night around 10 p.m. when she said four people attacked her. She was hit in the face and has bruises all over her body.

The group of people stole her cellphone and $40 from her wallet.

“It’s crazy out here, you got to be safe out here these days,” said Mario Webster, a UNCC student who walks through the area frequently.

The sidewalk across the street from the light rail station is a busy walking path for people getting to and from school or work. Many of the people in the area didn’t hear about the attack but were concerned once they read the report.

“I don’t understand why that happened,” said Charisse Balem, a junior at UNCC. “She was pregnant and 19, I’m 18, and so that happened right here. It could have happened to me too.”

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s online crime map, there’s only been a few violent crimes within a half-mile of this intersection in the past month, but students are still concerned.

“Both of us do walk this path every single day to get to our internships, we walk by ourselves,” said another UNCC student. “I do believe that this could happen to any of us,” said Orrann, a freshman at UNCC.

There are several businesses in the area that have surveillance cameras, which could help in the investigation.

CMPD hasn’t said if they have any leads on who attacked her.

