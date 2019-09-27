NC prep school teacher facing sex act with a student charges

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A prep school faculty member in eastern North Carolina has been charged with sex acts involving a student.

On Monday around 7:30 p.m. officials with the North East Carolina Prep School contacted the Tarboro Police Department about concerns of inappropriate behavior between a faculty member and a student, according to a news release from Tarboro police.

“During the initial investigation it was learned that school officials had very recently been made aware of these concerns, after which they took immediate action to prevent any further potential contact between the faculty member and student,” the news release said.

The case was forwarded to investigators in the Tarboro police for further review.

“Investigators prioritized the case and were successful in their efforts to gather the necessary evidence to determine that an inappropriate relation had, in fact, occurred,” the news release said.

Warrants were obtained and served Wednesday on James Robert Vick, 41, of Elm City, on charges of two counts of a sex act with a student and two counts of indecent liberties with a student.

Vick was held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under an $800,000 bond.

