NC prison inmate dies after contracting COVID-19

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) – An inmate at Pender Correctional Institution has died after contracting COVID-19.

The inmate, a man in his mid-50s with underlying health conditions, tested positive for the virus on Sept. 24. He was hospitalized on Sept. 29, and eventually died on Oct. 19 after his condition worsened, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

“His death is tragic, and we continue working hard to mitigate the impact of this virus in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, commissioner of N.C. prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and offenders is our top priority.”

Due to privacy concerns, no further information will be released regarding the inmate, prison officials stated.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 11 active cases among offenders at Pender Correctional with 99 total positive tests and 75 presumed to have recovered.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.