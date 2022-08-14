A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor has dropped a first-degree murder charge against a man whose conviction in the death of a university student was overturned by a judge eight years later.

Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page formally dismissed the charge Friday against Mark Bradley Carver of Belmont.

The DA says the evidence no longer supports the count.

Carver and his cousin were charged in the 2008 death of Ira Yarmolenko, who was a student at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

The cousin died before he went on trial.

The judge ordering the new trial for Carver focused on DNA evidence.