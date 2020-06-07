NC protesters block I-40 for 2nd time in 8 days

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second time in just eight days protesters have blocked Interstate 40 near Greensboro.
The incident Sunday blocked eastbound I-40 at exit 212, which is Interstate 73. Westbound I-40 is blocked at exit 218, which is U.S. 220, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
An alert from the NC DOT was issued around 5:45 p.m. about the highway closure.
Earlier in the afternoon, Greensboro police closed West Wendover Avenue from Meadowood Street to Bridford Parkway so protesters could march.
Last Saturday, I-40 between Patterson Street and Randleman Road was closed due to heavy traffic and protests in the area.
The interstate was closed around 7:39 p.m. on May 30, according to the NC Department of Transportation.
Detours have been set up for Sunday’s closure:
Eastbound: Take Exit 212 (I-73) South to I-85 North to re-access I-40.
Westbound: Take Exit 218 (US-220) South to I-73 North to re-access I-40.
