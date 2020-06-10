NC protesters block I-40 for 3rd time in 10 days

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP)— Protests continued in North Carolina on Tuesday night following the death of George Floyd.

Protesters blocked all lanes of Interstate 40 between Peters Creek Parkway and Stratford Road.

The WGHP crew on the scene saw dozens of protesters walking in the lanes of I-40, holding signs and chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “George Floyd.”

As of 8:45 p.m., NCDOT said all lanes have reopened.

Tuesday’s incident followed a protest on Sunday that closed I-40 in Greensboro.

The incident Sunday blocked eastbound I-40 at exit 212, which is Interstate 73. Westbound I-40 is blocked at exit 218, which is U.S. 220, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

An alert from the NC DOT was issued around 5:45 p.m. about the highway closure.

Earlier in the afternoon, Greensboro police closed West Wendover Avenue from Meadowood Street to Bridford Parkway so protesters could march.

I-40 reopened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

On May 30, I-40 between Patterson Street and Randleman Road was closed due to heavy traffic and protests in the area.

The interstate was closed around 7:39 p.m. on May 30, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

