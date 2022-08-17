JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Public Safety has announced that its long-serving police officer, James ‘XY’ Brown, has been selected to receive the lifetime achievement award from Project Lead.

The White Lotus Award will be presented to Brown at an awards ceremony at the Wilmington Convention Center on Sept 24. Brown has been with the City of Jacksonville for more than 65 years, starting out as a volunteer in 1957 and now as a police officer and crossing guard.

“Officer Brown is a long-standing asset to the Jacksonville Police Department,” Jacksonville Director of Public Safety Michael Yanerio said. “He is a professional and friend to many of us. He represents the best in safety and community.

“We are blessed to have him here in Jacksonville, proud of his accomplishments, and applaud his lifetime achievement award.”

During the school year, Brown managed traffic and assisted local students safely across some of Jacksonville’s busy neighborhood streets. He is the oldest police officer serving Jacksonville’s department and is thought to be the oldest serving officer in the United States.

Before his service to the City of Jacksonville, he served the country in the Army during WWII.

NC Project Lead is an organization whose goal is to bridge socioeconomic gaps and strengthen the community through leadership and education. For details about the awards and the NC Project Lead organization, visit ncprojectlead.org