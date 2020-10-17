NC pumpkin patch, corn maze reopens with new COVID-19 guidelines

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — An eastern North Carolina pumpkin patch is making some changes to accommodate for the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The Maze,” a joint operation between Garner farms, Garner’s landscaping, and the Plant Stand, opened last Saturday and will remain open through Halloween.

The venue is in the town of Newport.

The pumpkin patch will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends.

The corn maze will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only.

The changes are for everyone’s safety, said the owners, who added they just want people to have fun.

All visitors must wear a mask if they are not socially distanced.

Employees also asks that people book hayrides ahead of time.

More headlines from CBS17.com: