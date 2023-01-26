RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC Quick Pass is launching a new website and system.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, beginning Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. through Feb. 24, ncquickpass.com and myncquickpass.com will be unavailable, as we transition to the new system.

With the new system, customers will only need to visit one website, ncquickpass.com, for all account management or Bill by Mail payments.

For that week in February, customers will not be able to make payments, sign up for a NC Quick Pass account, manage their account, or perform any other actions available on our existing website. Customers will still be able to use the NC Quick Pass HOV app and HOV website for the I-77 Express Lanes.

Customers should pay any outstanding invoices or add money to their NC Quick Pass account before Feb. 17, the agency said. Customers that receive invoices dated Jan. 12 through Feb. 16 will have 45 days to pay the invoice instead of the traditional 30-day period.

This 15-day extension will be included in the due date of the invoice and no fees or penalties will be assessed during this time. No invoices will be due between Feb. 11 through Feb. 25.

During this system update, customers will be able to travel as usual on North Carolina toll facilities. Customers that travel during this period will receive a Bill by Mail invoice or see the transactions on their account after the transition period.

Customers can receive updates at ncquickpass.com, or on Twitter and Facebook during this transition period.

Once the system update is complete, customers will be able to manage and log in to their account with their username and password or pay their Bill by Mail invoice at ncquickpass.com

As with any system update of this scale, there may be necessary system maintenance during the transition or in the first few weeks of the new system. If any system maintenance is required, customers will be notified at ncquickpass.com or on Twitter and Facebook.