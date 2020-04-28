NC ranked last for states offering COVID-19 support to at-risk populations

A recent study by finance agency WalletHub shows that North Carolina ranks at the bottom for states offering support to those most at-risk for COVID-19.

WalletHub’s study was based on 17 key metrics including “coronavirus relief and medical services” and “food and housing assistance”, among others.

The data set also includes factors like whether the state will offer a free coronavirus vaccine once one exists and whether it has adopted long-distance healthcare technology.

According to the study, North Carolina ranked 51st between all U.S. states and territories.

North Carolina ranked 49th in coronavirus relief and medical services and 34th in food and housing assistance.

The state’s total score was 17.98. By comparison, Massachusetts ranked No. 1 and received a total grade of 69.94.

Full study here.