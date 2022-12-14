RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The rate of premature death in North Carolina rose by 15 percent during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a national group saying it adds up to more than 9,000 years of potential life lost per capita.

The latest America’s Health Rankings said the 18 percent increase in that rate nationally marked the largest since the United Health Foundation began publishing that annual report 33 years ago.

The overall national rankings returned to the study after a two-year absence due to what the foundation called “extraordinary and unprecedented health challenges faced by states” during the pandemic.

North Carolina remained in the bottom half of states, coming in at No. 30 after more than 50 measures of health were taken into account.

In the last round of rankings issued in 2019, the state came in at No. 36. In each of the past two years, researchers broke down the individual statistics for each state and ranked them, but did not come up with overall rankings.

North Carolina’s stats were a mixed bag: It improved its position in 18 of the 49 measures, fell in 16 of them and held steady in 15 of them. Another three new measures were added.

The state ranks 40th or worse in six of those measures — including public health funding, which — in terms of dollars per person — is 45th with just $76.

“This is in comparison to other states, and so every other state is trying to do the same thing, looking at their public health, and seeing what can go on and where they put their dollars and what they put their money into,” said Dr. Ravi Johar, the foundation’s chief medical officer.

“Are they seeing any results from that? And that’s one area where unfortunately, North Carolina has some room for improvement, as far as the amount of public health dollars put into dealing with these public health issues,” he added.

North Carolina received high marks for a low rate of frequent mental distress, low racial segregation and scant air pollution.

But of the three top problems identified for the state, one was common across the country: The rise in premature death rate, which measures the number of years of potential life lost before age 75 for every 100,000 people who live there.

It went up in 48 states — including North Carolina, which ranked 34th after it climbed from 8,094 in 2019 (which was covered in last year’s report) to 9,308 in 2020 (covered this year).

At the national level, it went up 18 percent — the largest increase since the project started in 1990 — and reached 8,659 years of potential life lost, an increase Johar described as “dramatic.”

“That means that our friends and families are dying well before they should,” Johar said.

He pointed out a few factors that, along with COVID-19, led to the national increase — a 30 percent climb in drug deaths between 2019 and 2020, and a 17 percent rise in firearm deaths.

At the state level, North Carolina ranks 30th with nearly 30 drug deaths for every 100,000 people and reported a 20 percent increase in firearm deaths between those two years.

“So you put all three of those factors together, and it certainly explains in part why the premature death rate is so severe,” Johar said.

The United Health Foundation is the philanthropic arm of UnitedHealth Group.