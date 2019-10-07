NC ranks in top 10 in the country for most solved murders

Map shows cold cases by state in 2017 (Source: vivintsource.com via WECT)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Homicide is one of the worst forms of violent crime and can very easily tear apart communities and lives.

An unfortunate part of this is that sometimes murderers are never caught. But how does North Carolina fare in terms of unsolved murders?

North Carolina is ranked 8th in terms of solved or cleared homicide cases according to VivintSource.com.

In 2017, North Carolina had 550 homicides committed and of those, 426 of them were cleared, making for a 77.5 percent solve rate.

The highest unsolved homicide rate in the country goes to Ohio with an astounding 62.7 percent of cases going unsolved.

State Homicides Committed Homicides Cleared Homicide Clearance Rate Homicide Clearance Ranking Wyoming 14 14 100.0% 1 Alaska 59 54 91.5% 2 North Dakota 10 9 90.0% 3 South Dakota 23 20 87.0% 4 Vermont 14 11 78.6% 5 Wisconsin 186 145 78.0% 6 New York 543 421 77.5% 7 North Carolina 550 426 77.5% 8 Nevada 274 211 77.0% 9 Minnesota 113 86 76.1% 10 Nebraska 42 31 73.8% 11 New Hampshire 14 10 71.4% 12 Colorado 218 155 71.1% 13 Montana 41 29 70.7% 14 Washington DC 116 82 70.7% 15 Maine 23 16 69.6% 16 Hawaii 39 27 69.2% 17 South Carolina 349 241 69.1% 18 Oklahoma 242 164 67.8% 19 Texas 1396 942 67.5% 20 Mississippi 146 96 65.8% 21 Kansas 127 83 65.4% 22 Washington 230 149 64.8% 23 Virginia 453 291 64.2% 24 Connectiuct 102 65 63.7% 25 Tennessee 525 333 63.4% 26 Oregon 101 64 63.4% 27 Arizona 412 261 63.3% 28 California 1822 1144 62.8% 29 Idaho 32 20 62.5% 30 Florida 1035 642 62.0% 31 New Mexico 141 87 61.7% 32 Iowa 99 61 61.6% 33 Utah 78 47 60.3% 34 Pennsylvania 732 436 59.6% 35 Kentucky 262 155 59.2% 36 Georgia 585 345 59.0% 37 Maryland 546 318 58.2% 38 Arkansas 247 142 57.5% 39 Louisiana 569 317 55.7% 40 Delaware 54 30 55.6% 41 Missouri 596 328 55.0% 42 Rhode Island 20 11 55.0% 43 Alabama 392 214 54.6% 44 New Jersey 323 160 49.5% 45 Michigan 567 273 48.1% 46 West Virginia 79 35 44.3% 47 Indiana 387 170 43.9% 48 Massachusetts 160 69 43.1% 49 Ohio 670 250 37.3% 50

