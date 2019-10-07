NC ranks in top 10 in the country for most solved murders

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Homicide is one of the worst forms of violent crime and can very easily tear apart communities and lives.
An unfortunate part of this is that sometimes murderers are never caught. But how does North Carolina fare in terms of unsolved murders?
North Carolina is ranked 8th in terms of solved or cleared homicide cases according to VivintSource.com.
In 2017, North Carolina had 550 homicides committed and of those, 426 of them were cleared, making for a 77.5 percent solve rate.
The highest unsolved homicide rate in the country goes to Ohio with an astounding 62.7 percent of cases going unsolved.
|State
|Homicides Committed
|Homicides Cleared
|Homicide Clearance Rate
|Homicide Clearance Ranking
|Wyoming
|14
|14
|100.0%
|1
|Alaska
|59
|54
|91.5%
|2
|North Dakota
|10
|9
|90.0%
|3
|South Dakota
|23
|20
|87.0%
|4
|Vermont
|14
|11
|78.6%
|5
|Wisconsin
|186
|145
|78.0%
|6
|New York
|543
|421
|77.5%
|7
|North Carolina
|550
|426
|77.5%
|8
|Nevada
|274
|211
|77.0%
|9
|Minnesota
|113
|86
|76.1%
|10
|Nebraska
|42
|31
|73.8%
|11
|New Hampshire
|14
|10
|71.4%
|12
|Colorado
|218
|155
|71.1%
|13
|Montana
|41
|29
|70.7%
|14
|Washington DC
|116
|82
|70.7%
|15
|Maine
|23
|16
|69.6%
|16
|Hawaii
|39
|27
|69.2%
|17
|South Carolina
|349
|241
|69.1%
|18
|Oklahoma
|242
|164
|67.8%
|19
|Texas
|1396
|942
|67.5%
|20
|Mississippi
|146
|96
|65.8%
|21
|Kansas
|127
|83
|65.4%
|22
|Washington
|230
|149
|64.8%
|23
|Virginia
|453
|291
|64.2%
|24
|Connectiuct
|102
|65
|63.7%
|25
|Tennessee
|525
|333
|63.4%
|26
|Oregon
|101
|64
|63.4%
|27
|Arizona
|412
|261
|63.3%
|28
|California
|1822
|1144
|62.8%
|29
|Idaho
|32
|20
|62.5%
|30
|Florida
|1035
|642
|62.0%
|31
|New Mexico
|141
|87
|61.7%
|32
|Iowa
|99
|61
|61.6%
|33
|Utah
|78
|47
|60.3%
|34
|Pennsylvania
|732
|436
|59.6%
|35
|Kentucky
|262
|155
|59.2%
|36
|Georgia
|585
|345
|59.0%
|37
|Maryland
|546
|318
|58.2%
|38
|Arkansas
|247
|142
|57.5%
|39
|Louisiana
|569
|317
|55.7%
|40
|Delaware
|54
|30
|55.6%
|41
|Missouri
|596
|328
|55.0%
|42
|Rhode Island
|20
|11
|55.0%
|43
|Alabama
|392
|214
|54.6%
|44
|New Jersey
|323
|160
|49.5%
|45
|Michigan
|567
|273
|48.1%
|46
|West Virginia
|79
|35
|44.3%
|47
|Indiana
|387
|170
|43.9%
|48
|Massachusetts
|160
|69
|43.1%
|49
|Ohio
|670
|250
|37.3%
|50
