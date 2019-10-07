NC ranks in top 10 in the country for most solved murders

North Carolina news

by: WECT

Posted: / Updated:

Map shows cold cases by state in 2017 (Source: vivintsource.com via WECT)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Homicide is one of the worst forms of violent crime and can very easily tear apart communities and lives.

An unfortunate part of this is that sometimes murderers are never caught. But how does North Carolina fare in terms of unsolved murders?

North Carolina is ranked 8th in terms of solved or cleared homicide cases according to VivintSource.com.

In 2017, North Carolina had 550 homicides committed and of those, 426 of them were cleared, making for a 77.5 percent solve rate.

The highest unsolved homicide rate in the country goes to Ohio with an astounding 62.7 percent of cases going unsolved.

StateHomicides CommittedHomicides ClearedHomicide Clearance RateHomicide Clearance Ranking
Wyoming1414100.0%1
Alaska595491.5%2
North Dakota10990.0%3
South Dakota232087.0%4
Vermont141178.6%5
Wisconsin18614578.0%6
New York54342177.5%7
North Carolina55042677.5%8
Nevada27421177.0%9
Minnesota1138676.1%10
Nebraska423173.8%11
New Hampshire141071.4%12
Colorado21815571.1%13
Montana412970.7%14
Washington DC1168270.7%15
Maine231669.6%16
Hawaii392769.2%17
South Carolina34924169.1%18
Oklahoma24216467.8%19
Texas139694267.5%20
Mississippi1469665.8%21
Kansas1278365.4%22
Washington23014964.8%23
Virginia45329164.2%24
Connectiuct1026563.7%25
Tennessee52533363.4%26
Oregon1016463.4%27
Arizona41226163.3%28
California1822114462.8%29
Idaho322062.5%30
Florida103564262.0%31
New Mexico1418761.7%32
Iowa996161.6%33
Utah784760.3%34
Pennsylvania73243659.6%35
Kentucky26215559.2%36
Georgia58534559.0%37
Maryland54631858.2%38
Arkansas24714257.5%39
Louisiana56931755.7%40
Delaware543055.6%41
Missouri59632855.0%42
Rhode Island201155.0%43
Alabama39221454.6%44
New Jersey32316049.5%45
Michigan56727348.1%46
West Virginia793544.3%47
Indiana38717043.9%48
Massachusetts1606943.1%49
Ohio67025037.3%50

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss