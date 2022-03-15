GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With rising gas prices, the hot-topic issue of domestic oil drilling is once again making headlines.

Congressman Greg Murphy (R-03) said energy independence would make us less susceptible to conflicts overseas. However, one professor of supply chain management, said the United States doesn’t have enough oil to rely only on itself.

Murphy said current restrictions on oil drilling and pipeline construction are an attack on the American oil and gas industry.

“So subsequently, we had to turn to now the world’s greatest enemy, Russia, for our oil and gas to keep our cars going to keep our homes heated all these different things,” said Murphy.

However, Dr. Rob Handfield, a professor of supply chain management at N.C. State University, said we don’t rely enough on oil from Russia here in the United States for it to make that big of an impact.

“I don’t believe we’re buying a lot of oil from Russia today. The amount that we buy is relatively minuscule. Russia mainly supplies Europe,” said Handfield.

Handfield and Murphy both said more oil infrastructure here in the United States could get us closer to energy independence, but Handfield said nothing would have been implemented or completed in time to help us with the war in Ukraine.

The Biden administration shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline as part of its wider efforts to combat climate change and its worsening effects. The pipeline would have transported 800,000 barrels of oil per day from Canada to U.S. refineries along the Gulf Coast. It would have initially had a completion date of 2012.

“It takes several years to build a pipeline. So they wouldn’t have got the oil down here in time to deal with the current situation,” Handfield said.

Murphy also said while he is all for efforts to help the environment, “You have to realize that actions have consequences, and the American people are suffering because of these actions.”

Handfield explained the price of oil is determined by the global market, so the loss of supply from Russia means the price would remain the same even if the United States supplied more oil to itself.

