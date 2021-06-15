NC real estate group seeks end to statewide eviction moratorium as landlords struggle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Realtors Association is calling on Gov. Roy Cooper to lift the statewide moratorium on evictions from rental properties.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina has paid more than $133 million to help 36,000 people stay in their homes.

“I’ve seen the tragedies for the tenants and also the tragedies for the landlord,” said Cathy Robertson.

Robertson manages roughly 800 rentals in the Greensboro area and says it’s not the financial windfall many believe it to be.

“Look at an $800 rental,” said Robertson. “You deduct from that the mortgage. You deduct from that the property taxes and insurance. You’re really only left with a little bit.”

“They’re under a lot of pressure,” said Wake County Deputy Director of Housing Ed Barberio.

In Wake County alone, nearly 3,000 people have received rental assistance over the last calendar year, but Barberio admits many landlords are struggling.

“Reach out to us and we will work on getting them the backpay for the properties that they need,” said Barberio. “All we ask is that they don’t evict for a time.”

A spokesperson for Cooper’s office says he is analyzing the impact of the moratorium, reviewing guidance from the CDC, and studying the effects of the HOPE program.

“We want tenants to stay in place,” said Robertson. “Nobody wants to evict anybody. We want tenants to stay in place and be made whole.”

As it stands the statewide eviction moratorium is set to run through June 30.