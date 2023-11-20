MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently established a new state record for Almaco Jack.

Matt Frattasio, of Massachusetts, caught the 26-pound, 15.6-ounce fish near the D wreck off Morehead City on Nov. 8, according to the state Division of Marine Fisheries. There was no previous state record in North Carolina.

Frattasio was aboard Riptide Charters fishing in around 80 feet of water, the service said. He landed the fish using live menhaden and 50-pound braid on a Daiwa Saltist MQ 14000 reel paired with a Hogy Tuna jigging rod.

Frattasio’s fish measured 36.4 inches fork length, which is from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail, and had a 26-inch girth.

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff here.