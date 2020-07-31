Red Cross seeking volunteers as preparations are underway for hurricane amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to hit the North Carolina coast first thing next week.

“We’re at number nine and it’s just July,” said Barry Porter, regional CEO of American Red Cross.

Porter said this year is unique as they’re planning their hurricane response while in a pandemic.

They’ll have social-distancing, PPE, hand-washing stations and isolation zones at the shelters.

“We have to protect the population and we have to protect the workforce that’s giving their time and effort too,” said Porter.

Since fewer people will be allowed in shelters, they’ll need more buildings. The Red Cross is working closely with North Carolina state officials.

“We all talk on a routine basis — how are we going to address these circumstances?” said Porter.

Although they’re planning to have shelters if needed, the state wants people in hurricane-prone areas to make plans to stay with friends, family, or hotels.

“Staying at a shelter will not be a good primary option during the pandemic and should only be a last resort,” said Director Mike Sprayberry with NCEM.

Along with finding a possible place to stay, they recommend adding face coverings, hand sanitizer and cleaning products to emergency kits.

If hurricanes impact the North Carolina coast, they urge people to evacuate when told to do so.

Only one-third of Red Cross’s current regional volunteers said they’d be comfortable or able to do work face-to-face. So Red Cross is searching for more people willing to help neighbors while following COVID guidelines.

“Each storm is different and unique, so we need to plan and have the resources to support the community,” said Porter.

If you’re interested in volunteering this hurricane season or getting more information, go here.

For more information on what to do in preparation for a hurricane, go here.