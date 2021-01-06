NC Rep. Dan Bishop joins GOP colleagues in intentions to object to Electoral College vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Republican Rep. Dan Bishop (NC-09) announced Tuesday that he will object to the elector certifications of four key battleground states.

Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are the states where many Republican politicians are seeking to overturn the results in President Donald Trump’s favor.

Bishop joins Reps. Hudson, Murphy, Rouzer — all Republican Congressmen — in their plans to object to the electoral vote results.

“In the 2020 election, the national Democratic Party carried out a highly coordinated, massively financed, nationwide campaign to displace state regulation of absentee ballots by means of a flood of election-year litigation. This effort was designed to overwhelm the judicial system and disrupt the administration of the election,” said Bishop.

President Donald Trump, in an unprecedented effort to overturn a presidential election, has enlisted support from a dozen Republican senators and up to 100 House Republicans to challenge the Electoral College vote when Congress convenes in a joint session this week to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 win.

“We saw nationwide efforts by Dems to usurp state legislatures’ election authority. That’s what happened in 2020 and I won’t stand for it,” Bishop said in a tweet Tuesday.

Despite Trump’s claims of voter fraud, state officials have insisted the elections ran smoothly and there was no evidence of fraud or other problems that would change the outcome. The states have certified their results as fair and valid.

Of the more than 50 lawsuits the president and his allies have filed challenging election results, nearly all have been dismissed or dropped. He’s also lost twice at the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Tomorrow, January 6, 2021, Congress will meet for the count of the electoral vote for President of the United States. Because the Democrats’ campaign of litigation has tainted some states’ elections, I will join in objections to those states’ electors. I consider this to be an obligation of utmost gravity, predicated on my oath to defend the Constitution, and I hope that the controversy at hand will lead to restoring the administration of elections as the Constitution envisions,” concluded Bishop.

A more detailed explanation for Bishop’s objections can be found here.