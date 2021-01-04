NC Rep. David Rouzer says he will object to Electoral College votes

WASHINGTON (WECT) – Congressman David Rouzer (R-NC) on Monday announced that he will join a growing list of Republicans who say they plan to object to the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.

“I will be among those objecting to the Electoral College votes of several states January 6th. When more than a third of the American public — including 17% of Democrats based on a recent Reuters poll — do not believe in the integrity of the election, truth and transparency deserve to be heard,” Rouzer stated in a brief email announcing his decision.

“When there are wide-spread and grave concerns, I do not believe our Founders intended Congress to be an automatic rubber stamp of approval of a state’s votes. Election integrity is a foundational matter that needs to be ensured,” he added.

In Rouzer’s statement, he didn’t expand on what those “wide-spread” and “grave” concerns were. WECT has reached out to the congressman for clarification.

President Donald Trump, in an unprecedented effort to overturn a presidential election, has enlisted support from a dozen Republican senators and up to 100 House Republicans to challenge the Electoral College vote when Congress convenes in a joint session this week to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 win.

Despite Trump’s claims of voter fraud, state officials have insisted the elections ran smoothly and there was no evidence of fraud or other problems that would change the outcome. The states have certified their results as fair and valid.

Of the more than 50 lawsuits the president and his allies have filed challenging election results, nearly all have been dismissed or dropped. He’s also lost twice at the U.S. Supreme Court.