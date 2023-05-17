WASHINGTON (WNCN) — In many respects Republicans and Democrats are far apart when it comes to what should be done about the southern border.

From the people who cross it to the fentanyl that ends up in our communities, there is one thing some in both parties do agree on.

“They’re Americans in every respect except on paper,” said North Carolina Representative Deborah Ross as she re-introduced the bi-partisan America’s Children Act. The law would protect children of long-term visa holders from aging out of the system when they turn 21, forcing them to self-deport.

Ross, who represents Wake County, said there are around 250,000 documented dreamers living in limbo as they work on a path to become permanent residents while facing possible deportation.

Flanked by people facing that dilemma, Ross said it an impossible choice whether to “stay in the United States without legal status or to leave family friends and jobs to return to countries they barely remember.”

Images courtesy of Rep. Deborah Ross’ office























In the House, Congresswoman Ross is joined by Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), and Young Kim (R-Calif) in leading the legislation.

Representatives Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), Ami Bera (D-Calif.), Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa), John Duarte (D-Calif.), Darren Soto (D-Fla.), Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), Don Bacon (R-Neb.), Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.), Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Steve Womack (R-Ark.) and Valerie Foushee (D-N.C.) are all original co-sponsors of the America’s Children Act.

Senators Alex Padilla and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) introduced the Senate companion legislation which is co-sponsored by Senators Richard Durbin (D-Ill.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Angus King (I-Maine), and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.).

The America’s CHILDREN Act would:

Allow individuals to obtain permanent residency if they were brought to the United States as dependent children of workers admitted under employment visas, have maintained status in the United States for 10 years (including eight years as dependents), and have graduated from an institution of higher education.

Protect any child who has been in the United States for an aggregate of eight years before the age of 21 as a dependent of an employment-based nonimmigrant by allowing them to remain a dependent on their parent’s nonimmigrant visa until they can find another status

Establish age-out protections that lock in a child’s age on the date on which their parents file for a green card

Provide work authorization for individuals qualifying for age-out protection

“The American people are tired of divisive and extreme policies coming out of Washington. They want real bipartisan solutions and the America’s Children’s Act is one bicameral, bipartisan solution we must pursue,” said Ross.