NC Rep. Greg Murphy announces intention to object to Electoral College votes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Republican Rep. Greg Murphy (NC-03) announced Tuesday morning his intention to “object to certain Electoral Votes” during Wednesday’s presidential election certification, according to a news release from his office.

Murphy explained his decision by saying that, “Americans deserve a free, fair, and accurate election. One in which all Americans, regardless of political affiliation, have confidence in the results.”

Murphy was one of seven North Carolina GOP members who supported a Texas lawsuit challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in key states.

That lawsuit, which claimed four battleground states made “unconstitutional” changes to election laws ahead of the 2020 vote, was later thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Murphy said he has looked into the “issue” of the presidential election and listened to “thousands of constituents” about it and based his decision on that.

“After diligently researching this issue, as well as listening to thousands of constituents’ opinions regarding the Electoral College, I plan to object tomorrow,” he said.

Later in Murphy’s statement he took aim at the “mainstream media” and said his decision is not about President Donald Trump.

“When I was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives, I took an oath to defend the Constitution. Contrary to what many in the mainstream media would have you believe, this is not about a person, but rather about upholding the Constitution,” he said.

Murphy said the actions of “executive officials and judges in several states” were “troubling” and “seditious” in relation to how they “usurped the legislative power to rewrite election law from thin air.”

You can read Murphy’s full statement below: