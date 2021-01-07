NC Rep. Hudson calls for healing, Dems call for him to resign after Capitol chaos

North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson (R-8) is calling for the “healing of our nation” as Democratic lawmakers are asking him to step down for his stance on overturning the 2020 election.

Hudson voted twice against certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s November victory on Wednesday – once before and then again after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Hudson joined 120 other House Republicans who “sided with the mob and voted to overturn the will of American voters,” the statement read.

In a statement Thursday, Hudson’s office said that “instead of more division,” he has called for healing for our nation.

On Wednesday night, Hudson tweeted that “violence would not change the outcome” as protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“We cannot move forward if we choose to assign blame to score political points or accept the violence we witnessed this summer in cities across the nation and today in the Capitol as the new normal for resolving our differences. We must not allow this to be the tipping point from which there is no return. We must resolve to find a way to come together, condemn violence of any kind, and heal this nation,” Hudson said.

According to Hudson’s office, the reasoning for wanting to object to the Electoral College vote is cause “Rep. Hudson believed it was his Constitutional duty to object to certifying the Electoral College votes of certain states that violated their own election laws, contrary to Article II of the Constitution.”

The party chair of the 8th District Democratic Party, Dylan Frick, released the following statement:

When we saw terrorists invade the Capitol building, we prayed for the safety and well-being of everyone in the building, including Congressman Hudson. When he was hurried to a secure location away from the mob, we had hoped Hudson would realize that there was no need for his political charades to continue. Unfortunately, Congressman Hudson was seemingly unphased by the violence and still voted to object to the democratic election of Joe Biden – twice. The domestic terrorists who invaded the Capitol building and put the lives of police, congressional staff, and fellow Congressmembers at risk were encouraged and incited by the conspiracy theories touted by Congressman Hudson and Donald Trump. Whether by vote or by violence, Congressional Republicans and domestic terrorists had a common goal: the overturning of a free and fair election, and the sabotage of our democracy. Richard Hudson has betrayed the trust of his constituents, and he has made it clear that he cares more about political posturing and far-flung conspiracy theories than the safety of our people. For these reasons, we call on Congressman Hudson to resign, immediately.” 8TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR DYLAN FRICK

The 8th District stretches from just outside Charlotte to right outside Fayetteville and covers towns and cities including Concord, Spring Lake, China Grove, Albemarle, Troy, Pinehurst and Raeford.

Hudson was first elected to the House in 2012 and won reelection this past November when he defeated Democrat Patricia Timmons-Goodson by 6.6%.