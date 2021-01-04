NC Rep. Hudson planning to object to Electoral College vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Republican politicians are lining up to oppose the electoral votes cast in key states, citing fraud despite no widespread evidence.

North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson, in a letter penned Sunday, says he will join a group of at least 12 Republican senators and more than 100 House GOP members in challenging the results.

Hudson says the American people need to have confidence in the election process.

“Currently, millions of people do not trust the outcome of this presidential election because there is incontrovertible evidence of voter irregularity- if not outright fraud- in multiple states,” Hudson wrote.

Hudson was one of seven North Carolina GOP members who supported a Texas lawsuit challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in key states.

That lawsuit, which claimed four battleground states made “unconstitutional” changes to election laws ahead of the 2020 vote, was later thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hudson says the decision of the court to not take up the case left many questions unanswered.

“Every American should want to ensure our election laws were followed correctly and investigate every case of alleged fraud, no matter how it would impact the outcome of the election,” Hudson says.

Due to concerns about the impact that “big tech bias and censorship” and “suppression of information like the New York Post’s story on the Bidens’ financial ties to foreign governments”, Hudson says he believes it is his “Constitutional duty” to object to certifying the Electoral College votes.

“I know there are many who will disagree with my decision to object, and the hyper-partisan hysteria from some on the left and in the media is predictable. However, I am fighting to preserve the process that makes their disagreement with me possible in the first place,” Hudson said.

Hudson says he does not support a federal takeover of elections but believes there could be minimum national standards on issues like voter ID, signature verification and the rights of election observers and general ballot security.

“I want to be part of a bipartisan solution to restore transparency and faith in our election process,” Hudson wrote.

Read the entire letter here.