NC Rep. Linda Johnson passes away

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina Representative Linda Johnson (R-Cabarrus) has passed away according to several sources close to the family.

Johnson was serving her tenth term in the North Carolina House representing Cabarrus County.

In 2019, Johnson served as a senior appropriations chair, making her one of the most powerful members of the Republican caucus. She was also co-chair of the joint education oversight committee.

Members of the North Carolina Republican House Caucus released a statement regarding the passing of Rep. Linda Johnson.

“Rep. Johnson’s career was one marked by significant achievements and accomplishments that impacted every North Carolinian, but what she was most proud of was the work she did to improve the lives of her constituents and empowering women to run for office.

“Rep. Johnson’s deep compassion and desire to serve will be greatly missed.”

Prior to her election to the House, Johnson previously served eight years on the Kannapolis City Schools Board of Education.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) released a statement Tuesday on the passing of Senior House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Johnson.

“Linda Johnson had a beloved and infectious spirit that resonated throughout the North Carolina General Assembly every day, and the tragic news of her passing is a terrible loss for our legislative community, her family, and the people she served in Cabarrus County,” Speaker Moore said Tuesday. “I know I speak for all my colleagues that she represented the very best of North Carolina and will always be remembered for her kind nature and powerful voice for public schools.”

The Cabarrus Chamber posted on social media that it “mourns the passing of Representative Linda Johnson. She was always a positive voice for education and the children of our community. Her positivity and bright light will be missed by all. We send our love, thoughts and prayers for her family and all who loved her.”

John Torbett, (R-Gaston), posted “Absolutely heart broken by the news of my friend and colleagues passing. Rep. Linda Johnson went to heaven today. Vid and I will forever miss her.”

In December, Johnson announced that she would not seek reelection. She provided this statement to WBTV at that time:

“After much prayer, deliberation, and numerous discussions with my family, I have decided not to seek re-election to the North Carolina House. Representing the people of North Carolina House District 82 is a great honor and a privilege I take very seriously. I am very proud of the work that we have done to ensure North Carolina remains the best place in the world to live, work, play, raise a family, and start a business. I am particularly pleased that over the last decade, by practicing fiscal responsibility and sticking to our conservative values, we’ve transformed our state from a $5 billion budget deficit to having $2 billion in savings. All while reducing taxes across the board for families and small businesses, increasing funding for our schools, raising teachers’ salaries for six consecutive years, and reducing our state’s unemployment rate to record low levels.

“Looking back at my time in the legislature, I am most proud of being a leader in our state’s efforts to partner with David Murdock to establish and grow the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis. It has transformed the city of Kannapolis and our local economy while becoming a world-renowned leader in improving human health and nutrition through research. I am excited about what the future holds for the Research Campus and my hometown. It is a great example of what can be accomplished if we all put our egos aside and work together for what is best for our constituents and our state.

“When I made the decision this week not to seek re-election, I immediately called my district liaison, Parish Moffitt, and asked him to consider running for this seat,” Johnson said. “It is critically important to me that our district be represented by a strong, effective, conservative voice in Raleigh, and I can think of no one who would do a better job than Parish. During his time working for me, Parish has demonstrated his keen understanding of the critical issues facing our district and proven his commitment to working for the people of District 82. Parish is ready to hit the ground running in Raleigh. He has my enthusiastic support and endorsement, and I am looking forward to campaigning on his behalf.

“While I will not be seeking re-election in 2020, there is still much work to be done in Raleigh and much I hope to accomplish for the people of our great state during the next year. Rest assured, I will continue working hard for our district, our taxpayers, our schools, and our future.”

