NC Rep. Madison Cawthorn announces divorce after less than 1 year of marriage amid wave of political questions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R) and his wife, Cristina, have mutually agreed on a divorce, the congressman said Wednesday.

The announcement comes just eight months into their marriage.

Cawthorn cited political difficulties that have disrupted their marriage since he was elected to Congress.

Cawthorn said in a statement, “When my wife Cristina and I were engaged, I was not a member of Congress. I felt called to serve and we both agreed that I should run. Our victory was unprecedented, but overnight our lives changed.”

He continued, “From the outset, we committed to make things work, to fight for our marriage, and seek counsel for balancing the enormity of such a transition in life. Together, we realized that balance was not attainable…”

Madison Cawthorn’s divorce statement released on Twitter via his communication representative, Luke Ball.

On Nov. 12, Cawthorn announced he was running for re-election, but in a different district than the one where he lives.

He’s running in what is expected to be one of the safest districts for Republicans in North Carolina, the 13th district, that will pit him head-to-head with state Republican House Speaker Tim Moore. The move will make Moore re-run in the district, instead of for Congress, like he wanted.

Eyebrows also raised when he looked to have brought a GOP candidate onto the House floor during a session on Dec. 7, violating House rules.

Cawthorn was able to do so by telling House security that his guest, Tennessee Republican Robby Starbuck, was one of his House staffers, according to a source familiar with the situation, Scott Wong and the Nexstar Media Wire previously reported.

It is described as a violation of House Rule IV and any Congressman would need special permission from the sergeant-at-arms to bring another GOP candidate onto the floor.

Cawthorn declined to comment on the event.

Finally, Cawthorn offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship following his acquittal of all charges in the Kenosha shootings.

The internship offer is not the problem, however, rather the slogan Cawthorn used in the announcement video.

“Be armed, be dangerous, and be moral,” Cawthorn said in the video posted to his Instagram.

There is no word yet on if a formal acceptance has been made by Rittenhouse or what an internship would entail.