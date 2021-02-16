NC Rep. Tim Moore proposes 6-week summer school program to help kids catch up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With so many kids struggling with school during the pandemic, state leaders are proposing a plan to try to help them catch up – and it would mean kids coming back in-person over the summer.

“It’s gonna be targeted to those vulnerable children, those who are especially at risk for falling behind,” said Republican House Speaker Tim Moore.

The idea is to find kids who are at risk of falling behind or might not have learned what they needed to in order to do well next school year.

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore is behind the proposal.

The proposal calls for a six-week, in-person summer school program for public school students in any grade. It would be at least five hours per day and operate five days a week.

While school districts would have to offer the program, it’s voluntary for families to do it.

Any student who wants to participate would be able to do that as long as there’s space for them. The program includes transportation from home to school, as well.

“We know that these kids are falling behind. We know this is something that if we don’t do this right, that North Carolina will pay for for decades,” Moore said at a press conference Tuesday morning.

It’s not clear exactly what this would cost because it would vary depending on how many kids participate and what school districts pay employees to take part in it.

Moore said he believes with the $1.6 billion that the General Assembly approved for schools to help with the cost of reopening that they could use some of that funding to help pay for the summer learning program.

He said schools would be expected to operate under the social distancing guidelines that are in place at that time, adding that teachers should be vaccinated by summer. They become eligible to receive the vaccine Feb. 24.

“Are we pushing this along at a fast speed? We are. We are purposely making it as expeditious as possible,” said Rep. John Torbett (R-Gaston).

“While we share the goal of ensuring all students begin the 2021-2022 school year as academically prepared as possible, HB 82 overlooks a critical concentration on the social-emotional wellness of students, among other concerns. Educators have been working nonstop since the start of this pandemic to ensure student success, and we look forward to working with the bill sponsors to make this proposal as impactful as possible for all students,” Tamika Walker Kelly, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators, said in a statement.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt (R) said the learning loss that’s occurred among kids is a “generational hurdle.”

“Summer school is certainly an option that should be considered, among other initiatives, as districts look to mitigate the many effects of COVID-19. I look forward to working with the legislature to assist struggling students and provide them with the academic and emotional support needed to transition them back to full time, in-person instruction,” Truitt said.

Push to Bring Kids Back in Person

This proposal comes as Republicans push for a separate bill that would require schools to offer the option of in-person learning. Moore said House and Senate members had reached an agreement on that bill and would pass it by Wednesday.

While Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has called for schools to bring more kids back in person, he has not required it. He’s concerned the Republican proposal takes power from local school boards and does not follow the state’s health guidelines, which only call for middle and high schools to come back under the state’s Plan B (six feet of social distance).

The General Assembly’s bill gives districts the choice of Plan A (minimal social distancing) or Plan B.

“Where the debate is, is around whether middle and high school students should be simply rotated or should they be going back to class as normal. And, we believe a rotation system is much better,” said Sen. Jay Chaudhuri (D- Wake County).

Carrianne Cocker has three kids in Wake County schools. She said her two oldest, who are in fifth and fourth grades, have gone to school in person one week since the pandemic started.

Nolan, her fifth grader, has autism.

She said remote learning has “been both a blessing and a big challenge.”

While she’s had a chance to be more involved directly in her kids’ education, it’s also revealed just how much help Nolan receives at school that he’s unable to get virtually.

“He requires constant one-on-one support. Every minute of the day, really. And, I work full-time from home,” she said.

Wake County school leaders recently voted to allow kids to come back in person beginning this week. Nolan will be able to attend in person part-time, but Cocker said he needs consistency.

“With autism, transitions are really hard. Change is really hard even when you prepare them for what to expect. But also from an academic standpoint, I’ve realized just how much one-on-one attention he really needs,” she said.