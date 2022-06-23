RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials have reported the first case of monkeypox in a North Carolinian.

The state Department of Health and Human Services acknowledged the case Thursday but offered no other details on the person who has it.

Most infections last 2-4 weeks, with the rare but potentially serious viral disease typically causing flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a bumpy rash.

It is transmitted through direct skin-to-skin contact, by having contact with an infectious rash or through bodily fluids or respiratory secretions.

It can be confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphillis or herpes or the chickenpox.

NCDHHS says more than 3,300 monkeypox cases have been identified worldwide since May, with 156 of those in the U.S.

There have not been any deaths related to the monkeypox outbreak.

“The number of monkeypox cases has been growing in the U.S. and globally,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said. “Though this is the first confirmed case in North Carolina, we know there are likely other cases in the state. We are encouraging doctors to consider this in people who have a rash or skin lesion that looks like monkeypox.”