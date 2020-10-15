NC reports 1st flu-related death of 2020-21 season

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The first flu-related death has been reported in North Carolina, health officials said.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the person, an adult over the age of 65, died in the first week of October in the central part of the state.

“This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness and can lead to complications and even death in some cases,” said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH. “With flu season starting during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for people to get a flu vaccine this year.”

During the 2019-20 flu season, NCDHHS said there were 186 deaths reported in North Carolina, down from the 208 deaths reported during the 2018-19 flu season.

Of the 186 deaths, 105 were people over the age of 65 and five were under the age of 18, NCDHHS said.

Health officials said the flu vaccine lowers your likelihood of getting sick, and if you do catch the flu, it is likely to be milder than if you weren’t vaccinated.

Flu infections in North Carolina are most common from late fall to early spring, with activity usually peaking in January or February, NCDHHS said.

NCDHHS started tracking the 2020-21 flu season on Sept. 27 and will continue through late May.

To find a flu vaccine near you, click here.

More headlines from CBS17.com: