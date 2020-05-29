NC reports 2nd-largest daily increase of COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported 1,076 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday – the second-largest number of daily cases since the beginning of the crisis.

The most confirmed cases in one day came on May 23 with 1,107.

The state now has 26,488 confirmed cases of the virus from 391,231 tests, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported.

Of the confirmed cases, 44 percent are patients ages 25-49. Patients 50 and over make up 41 percent of the cases, according to NCDHHS statistics.

Hospitalizations fell to 680 from 708 on Thursday.

A total of 859 deaths in North Carolina are being attributed to the disease – and increase of 32 from Thursday.