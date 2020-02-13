NC reports 9 new flu-related deaths; 75 for season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials said the state recorded nine new flu-related deaths over the last week.
A total of 75 deaths have been reported since the start of the flu season in October.
The number of flu-like illnesses reported in outpatient visits is higher this year than in the previous two.
The CDC says symptoms of the flu include:
- A fever of 100.4F/38C degrees or higher or feeling feverish (not everyone with the flu has a fever)
- A cough and/or sore throat
- A runny or stuffy nose
- Headaches and/or body aches
- Chills
- Fatigue
- Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea (most common in children)
State health officials said the best way to avoid getting the flu is to get a flu shot.
Contact your health care provider or visit vaccinefinder.org to find a convenient location to get a flu vaccination near you.
