NC reports 9 new flu-related deaths; 75 for season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials said the state recorded nine new flu-related deaths over the last week.

A total of 75 deaths have been reported since the start of the flu season in October.

The number of flu-like illnesses reported in outpatient visits is higher this year than in the previous two.

(NCDHHS)

The CDC says symptoms of the flu include:

A fever of 100.4F/38C degrees or higher or feeling feverish (not everyone with the flu has a fever)

A cough and/or sore throat

A runny or stuffy nose

Headaches and/or body aches

Chills

Fatigue

Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea (most common in children)

State health officials said the best way to avoid getting the flu is to get a flu shot.

Contact your health care provider or visit vaccinefinder.org to find a convenient location to get a flu vaccination near you.

