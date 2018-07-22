North Carolina News

West Nile death reported in Cumberland County

Posted: Jul 20, 2018 01:33 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2018 11:01 PM EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - North Carolina health officials confirmed a person has died after contracting the mosquito-borne illness West Nile virus. 

Officials later confirmed it was an elderly Cumberland County person that died. 

The individual died last week. 

"These infections are rare, but this is a tragic reminder that they can be fatal," said State Public Health Veterinarian Carl Williams. "We see most cases of West Nile virus from July through November, but you can still enjoy the outdoors by reducing mosquito populations around your home and through proper use of repellents.”

Health officials said West Nile is one of several mosquito-borne viruses that can infect people in North Carolina. The said the elderly, young, and immunocompromised are at the greatest risk.

A total of 25 cases of West Nile were reported in the state between 2012 and 2017. Seven people have died from the virus, health officials said. 

There is no vaccine for West Nile. 

