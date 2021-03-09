NC reports less than 1,000 new cases for first time in 5 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported 997 new COVID-19 cases, the first time less than 1,000 cases have been reported in five months.

The last day less than 1,000 cases was reported was on Oct. 4, 2020 when 610 cases were reported.

The state’s seven-day average has dipped to levels not seen since early October with 1,785 cases reported on average per day during that span. On Oct. 8, a seven-day average of 1,784 was reported.

State health officials reported 17 new deaths, the fewest since Feb. 22 when eight new deaths was reported. A total of 11,552 people have died from the virus in North Carolina.

The state is also reporting an uptick of individuals in the hospital with 21, bringing the current total to 1,147. That number breaks a streak of six days in a row in which hospitalizations dropped.

North Carolina’s percent of positive cases is at 5.2 percent, a half of a percentage point from where it was on Monday (4.7 percent) and ends a run of five days when the percent positive was below five percent, according to NCDHHS data.