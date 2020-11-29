NC reports more than 3,800 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations surge to record high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting more than 3,800 new COVID-19 cases and more than 20 additional deaths.
The state reported Sunday that 5,240 people have died from COVID-19, and 3,820 new cases.
In total, North Carolina has recorded 361,778 cases with 5,265,649 tests completed. North Carolina has had at least 3,000 new cases each day in 12 of the last 13 days. But the state’s seven-day rolling average has dipped to 3,572, about 100 below the record high set on Saturday.
The amount of positive cases is currently at 8.6 percent for the state, a rise from Saturday’s number of 7.8 percent, NCDHHS reports.
Currently, 1,885 people are hospitalized, an increase of 45 from Saturday’s record high, setting a new mark.
The 454 patients in ICUs are two off the record high of 456 set on Thursday. North Carolina has been above 445 ICU patients for four days in a row, and those are the four highest daily totals so far.
