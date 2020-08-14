NC Republican House candidate under fire for Instagram post from Hitler’s vacation home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina Congressional candidate is now speaking out after he was criticized for taking a trip to Adolf Hitler’s vacation home.

Madison Cawthorn posted a picture of himself visiting the popular tourist site known as the “Eagle’s Nest” on his Instagram back in 2017.

The caption calls Hitler “the Fuhrer” and says that a visit had been on his “bucket list” for awhile. He said the visit “did not disappoint.”

His Democratic opponent, Col. Moe Davis, said the trip may speak to his character.

“I think collectively when you put all the pieces together, it paints a pretty clear picture of someone that’s at least comfortable in that environment,” said Davis.

Cawthorn claims it’s all a misunderstanding.

“As of right now, I completely and wholeheartedly denounce any kind of white nationalism, any kind of Nazism,” Cawthorn said.

Cawthorn was also recently caught lying about claims he was nominated to the Naval Academy.

If he wins November’s election he would become the youngest member of Congress at just 25 years old.

More headlines from CBS17.com: