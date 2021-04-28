NC Republican lawmakers introduce bills targeting ‘censorship’ on social media

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Republican lawmakers are introducing bills targeting censorship on social media.

The authors of House Bill 494 and Senate Bill 497 say they aim to protect religious and political speech on social media. Under the Senate bill, a person who is censored on social media could file a complaint with the attorney general and if the AG doesn’t take legal action against the social media platform within 60 days, the censored person can do so on their own.

Several social media companies have said they’re fighting back against posts that share misinformation, but the authors of the bills say it’s not their job to define what’s considered misinformation.

“We want to see a state and country where people are still free to voice their opinion, where disagreements are debated in the open with reason and logic and not stopped for censorship,” said Sen. Ted Alexander, author of SB 497.