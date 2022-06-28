RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Republican legislative leaders are announcing a state budget deal Tuesday that includes larger raises for state employees than currently planned.

Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) unveiled the compromise on Tuesday, a day after Moore announced a deal between the House and Senate.

The budget includes:

Most state employees would receive a 3.5 percent raise as opposed to 2.5 percent as currently planned (takes effect July 1). There are additional raises for certain positions, such as in law enforcement.

Teachers would receive a 4.2 percent on average as opposed to 2.5 percent as currently planned. There are also bonuses tied to student growth.

Non-certified school staff (cafeteria workers, bus drivers) would get either a 4 percent raise or have their pay boosted to $15 per hour (whichever is greater)

$1 billion for a newly created “State Inflationary Reserve” in anticipation of a possible recession.

Increases the rainy day fund to $4.75 billion.

The budget proposal does not expand Medicaid. The Senate already has passed a bill to do that.

The House is considering a different approach that would authorize Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration to negotiate an agreement with the federal government before the lawmakers would vote on it in December.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) released the following statement leading up to the announcement from Republican leaders:

“I’m encouraged that both the House and Senate agree that North Carolina needs to expand Medicaid. It is imperative that an agreement is reached to get this done now. I will review the full budget when it is released.”

The budget agreed upon last year already drops the personal income tax rate incrementally until it reaches 3.99 percent in 2027.

Republicans had floated the idea of dropping it even further and accelerating the timeline under which that would occur in light of the $6.2 billion surplus anticipated this year and next year.

Sen. Berger (R-Rockingham) was asked about that a few times but didn’t give a clear answer as to why Republicans decided against that.

“Those things are part of the understanding of the larger picture which is that the budget we have before us and we will vote on. And, some things made the cut and some things didn’t,” Berger said.

Democrats opposed the idea. They’ve proposed sending a one-time $200 gas tax rebate to all adults with a valid NC driver’s license. Republicans did not include a tax rebate in their proposal either.