RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Republican North Carolina General Assembly leaders Tuesday evening held a news conference in which they laid out a plan for a new abortion law for the state.

The bill, that officials said would be filed later Tuesday night, also addresses mental health care and paid maternal leave, according to House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland).

The new law would restrict abortions in the second and third trimester but allows some exemptions.

Officials said those exceptions would include rape, incest, protecting the life of the mother and fetal abnormalities.

Current law in North Carolina bans abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy with limited exceptions for medical emergencies.

Under the new bill, abortion clinics would need to meet the same standards as other healthcare facilities.

The new legislation will be called Senate Bill 20.