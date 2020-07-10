Live Now
CBS 17 Morning News

NC Republicans holding annual convention online Friday

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans are holding their annual convention online after COVID-19 health concerns led a top state health official to recommend GOP activists not gather in person.

The state convention, being held Friday, will include some 1,400 delegates participating from home or at county party offices, the state Republican Party said in a release.

A traditional convention planned for Greenville was canceled last week. Party leaders blamed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration. They had plans to scale back attendance, but Cooper’s state health director warned it was still a high-risk gathering for spreading the virus. Cooper defended on Thursday the advice given.

Party delegates are meeting in part to choose Republican National Convention delegates. Most national convention festivities originally set for Charlotte will now be in Jacksonville, Florida.

Online speakers Friday night will include U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest.

The state Democratic Party held a virtual convention last month.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories