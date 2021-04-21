NC Republicans pushing to fully reopen bars, restaurants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Even though more people can sit inside at bars and restaurants in North Carolina, some owners of those businesses say they’re still struggling.

Republicans in the General Assembly are now pushing to fully reopen them.

State Republicans say Gov. Roy Cooper’s restrictions still go too far.

Republicans have been pushing since last year to try to change Cooper’s executive orders and further open businesses – but the governor has vetoed all of those bills.

Currently, bars are allowed to operate at 50-percent capacity inside and outside. Restaurants can be open at 75-percent inside and 100-percent outside.

Bars and restaurants still have to make sure patrons maintain six feet of social distancing and that means a lot of these businesses still can’t operate at the new limits.

There will be a hearing on a bill today that would fully reopen them as long as they meet certain requirements. Those requirements include temperature checks for employees, regular cleaning and a 10-person limit at tables unless everyone is in the same household.

Cooper’s current executive order expires next Friday. It’s not clear yet if he’s going to make any changes to those capacity limits.