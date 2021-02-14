NC Republicans to consider censure for Burr after guilty vote against Trump during impeachment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After voting Saturday to convict former President Donald Trump on impeachment charges of incitement of insurrection, North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr could face censure from state party leaders.

North Carolina Republican Party spokesman Tim Wigginton says the party’s central committee has scheduled a meeting Monday night to consider a resolution to censure Burr for his guilty vote against Trump.

Burr was one of seven Republicans who voted guilty — but that still made history as the most ever from a president’s own party to vote to convict in an impeachment.

The North Carolina Republican Party released a statement Saturday after Burr’s vote, calling it “shocking.”

“I do not make this decision lightly, but I believe it is necessary,” Burr said in a statement. “By what he did and by what he did not do, President Trump violated his oath of office to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

North Carolina GOP officials also said it was “disappointing” that Burr chose to go against Trump.

“North Carolina Republicans sent Senator Burr to the United States Senate to uphold the Constitution and his vote today to convict in a trial that he declared unconstitutional is shocking and disappointing,” North Carolina Republican Chairman Michael Whatley said in a Saturday news release.

Also voting to find Trump guilty were GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania.

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis released a statement after his vote to acquit.

“It is important to note that a not guilty verdict is not the same as being declared innocent. President Trump is most certainly not the victim here; his words and actions were reckless and he shares responsibility for the disgrace that occurred on January 6,” Tillis said in a news release.

The verdict, on a vote of 57-43, is all but certain to influence not only the former president’s political future but that of the senators sworn to deliver impartial justice as jurors. Two thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes, was needed for conviction.