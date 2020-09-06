NC rescue crews find body of missing boater

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials have recovered the body of a boater who went missing Saturday afternoon.
Washington Police Chief Stacy Drakeford says rescue crews located the body of John Foote around 7 p.m.
Foote was 82 years old.
His boat was docked at the Washington Harbor, but his home address is in Vanceboro.
Drakeford said Foote went missing just before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
He was last seen swimming from his boat to an island near the waterfront.
Coast Guard, a dive team from the city, and the Washington Fire Department were assisting with the search.
The man’s boat has been recovered.
