NC rescue crews find body of missing boater

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials have recovered the body of a boater who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Washington Police Chief Stacy Drakeford says rescue crews located the body of John Foote around 7 p.m.

Foote was 82 years old.

His boat was docked at the Washington Harbor, but his home address is in Vanceboro.

Drakeford said Foote went missing just before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

He was last seen swimming from his boat to an island near the waterfront.

Coast Guard, a dive team from the city, and the Washington Fire Department were assisting with the search.

The man’s boat has been recovered.

