NC rescue crews work to retrieve swimmer from water

HIGH SHOALS, N.C. (WBTV) – Teams with Gaston County Fire and Police responded to the South Fork Catawba River after a person in the water near a bridge in High Shoals.

The operation took place near a bridge off of South Lincoln and Cherry Street.

Sources tell WBTV that two people had been rescued from the water and that a third person was stuck on a bank as crews worked to retrieve him. A fourth person is believed to be a drowning victim at this time.

No further information was available.

