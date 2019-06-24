NC rescue crews work to retrieve swimmer from water

HIGH SHOALS, N.C. (WBTV) – Teams with Gaston County Fire and Police responded to the South Fork Catawba River after a person in the water near a bridge in High Shoals.
The operation took place near a bridge off of South Lincoln and Cherry Street.
Sources tell WBTV that two people had been rescued from the water and that a third person was stuck on a bank as crews worked to retrieve him. A fourth person is believed to be a drowning victim at this time.
No further information was available.
